CDS Bipin Rawat: The investigation into the chopper crash that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others is nearly complete and the findings are likely to be submitted to the Air headquarters next week, people familiar with the development said.Also Read - VVIP Flying Protocols to Be Revised After Chopper Crash Probe; Evaluating Threats From China, Pak: IAF Chief

According to a PTI report, the probe report is being finalised for submission, they said. It is learnt that the probe team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh examined all likely scenarios for the crash including possible human error or whether it was a case of disorientation by the crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing. Also Read - Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone survivor of Chopper Crash Had Dodged Death in 2020 | A Look Into What Had Happened

The people said the findings of the Court of Inquiry and the procedure it followed in the probe are being legally vetted. “The legal vetting is being done to ensure that the probe team followed all the laid down norms and procedures,” said one of the people cited above. Also Read - 'Served Nation with Pride and Valour': Condolences Pour in as IAF Chopper Crash Survivor Group Captain Varun Singh Succumbs to Injuries

Asked about possible causes of the crash, a number of aviation experts said there were instances of a significant number of air accidents caused by visual disorientation triggered by the loss of situational awareness by pilots. And bad weather could be a factor contributing to the loss of situational awareness at times, said one of them.

The report is expected to be submitted to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in a week, they said.

(With PTI inputs)