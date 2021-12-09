New Delhi: A 19-second video has emerged of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter that carried General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, which crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. The video shows a group of people walking on a railway track and looking up at the chopper that was flying low. Seconds after it disappeared from their view, the engine of the chopper went silent, possibly indicating the crash. The people in the video can be heard saying, “Can hear a silence of the rotors having stopped towards the end…what happened, has it crashed?”Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: VicKat's Wedding Muhurat Is Here | Check Now

General Rawat, 63, was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington where he was to deliver a lecture. His wife, president of the Defence Wives Welfare Association, was accompanying him along with members of the CDS staff. The crash happened at a distance of about 10 km from the helipad where it was to land.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief Parliament on the tragic IAF chopper crash near Coonoor which killed 13 of the 14 people onboard, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Group Captain Varun Singh, decorated with the Shaurya Chakra on Independence Day this year, was the lone survivor and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries at the Military Hospital in Wellington.