IAF Chopper Crash: Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday, is battling for life at the military hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Singh, the Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College was one of the 14 passengers on board the chopper which also carried Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika. While Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel lost their lives, Singh, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, is said to be in critical condition. “Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital“, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said in one of his Twitter posts.Also Read - NDA Batchmate Remembers General Bipin Rawat, Calls His Untimely Demise 'Big Loss'

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Varun Singh, The Sole Survivor And A Shaurya Chakra Recipient

Last year, Singh had a narrow escape when a Light Combat Aircraft which he was flying suffered a system failure while descending, and led to total loss of control of the aircraft. It was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred. There was a rapid loss of altitude, with the aircraft pitching up and down viciously, going to the extremities of G limits.

Soon after, at about 10,000 feet, the aircraft again experienced a total loss of control with vicious manoeuvring and uncontrollable pitching. Under such a scenario, the pilot was at liberty to abandon the aircraft. Faced with a potential hazard to his own life, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft. For his high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision making, Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra.

Unprecedented Catastrophic Failure That Had Never Occurred

“This was an unprecedented catastrophic failure that had never occurred. There was a rapid loss of altitude… with the aircraft pitching up and down viciously going to the extremities of G limits. Despite being in extreme physical and mental stress in an extremely life-threatening situation, he maintained exemplary composure and regained control of the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skills.,” his Shaurya Chakra citation said.

Furthermore, it said, “Singh went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks which also allowed “an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence. For this “high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision making, even at the peril to his life, he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property and population on the ground.”

It is learnt that Singh was recently promoted from Wing Commander to Group Captain and was a recent joinee at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC).

Next 48 Hours Critical For Captain Varun Singh

As per the latest reports, the team of doctors that are treating Singh has said that the next 48 hours will be critical for the Group Captain. While the helicopter’s black box and forensic examination of the remains of the chopper and other aspects would reveal the details about the accident, Singh can give a first-hand account of the last minutes of the flight.