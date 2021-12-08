CDS Bipin Rawat Dies in Chopper Crash: Soon after the Indian Air Force confirmed that CDS General Bipin Rawat died in the tragic chopper crash on Wednesday, a host of leaders across the political spectrum expressed anguish and called his untimely demise ‘an irreparable loss’ to the Armed Forces. Starting from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Home Minister Amit Shah, the leaders expressed condolence to the bereaved family members of General Rawat.Also Read - General Bipin Rawat, A Fighter: When India's First CDS Survived Chopper Crash in 2015

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said. Also Read - India's First CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika Die In Chopper Crash: IAF Statement

“Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today,” it said. Also Read - CDS General Bipin Rawat, Wife Among 13 Dead, Confirms Indian Air Force | LIVE Updates

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the IAF tweeted. It said Group Captain Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington.

Rajnath Singh: “Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country.”

Narendra Modi: “I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”