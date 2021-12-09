New Delhi: India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday after a devastating chopper crash that killed the decorated officer, his wife and 11 other senior officials and staffers in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor. Of the 14 aboard, only Group Captain Varun Singh survived the crash and is undergoing treatment. Those who died in the IAF chopper crash were: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat (CDS Bipin Rawat’s wife), Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek, L/Nk S Teja.Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash : All You Need To Know All About CDS General Bipin Rawat And Madhulika Rawat's Family And Kids | Watch Video

General Rawat’s death was confirmed by the Indian Air Force late on Wednesday. CDS General Bipin Rawat and the others were on board an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter, which took off from the Sulur IAF base near Coimbatore. General Rawat was on his way to Defence Staff College in Wellington to attend an event. First reports of the helicopter crash came around 12.20pm on Wednesday, following which a search and rescue operation was launched. Shortly after 6pm, the Indian Air Force confirmed that General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others had lost their lives in the crash. Also Read - Before Gen Bipin Rawat, Another Top Army Officer Died With His Wife in Mi-17 Chopper Crash in 1993

The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife will be held on Friday, December 10, in Delhi Cantonment. Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the National Capital in a military plane by today evening after which they will be brought to his house on Friday where people would be allowed to pay their last respects. This would be followed by a funeral procession which will start from his residence at Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Also Read - Bipin Rawat Dies in Chopper Crash: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom Lead Sports Fraternity Tributes For Chief of Defence Staff And 12 Other Martyrs

