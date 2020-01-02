New Delhi: As part of his vision for a tri-service synergy, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday issued directions for a proposal to create India’s first Air Defence Command following a meeting with the three services chiefs. The proposal to set to be readied by June 30, 2020. He also set out priorities for the execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31, 2020.

Notably, this is the second time General Rawat held a meeting since he took over as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Defence Ministry: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has issued directions that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He also set out priorities for execution of synergy by June 30 and December, 31 2020. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/030GuSD4Na — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

The newly appointed CDS had earlier stated that the Indian military system did not need to follow the western model for joint theatre commands and can instead have an indigenous mechanism for the same.

“Methods of theaterisation can be different. We don’t need to follow the Western model, we can have our own way. Need to study with all three services. Can have our own system that suits us,” General Rawat said on Wednesday.

Former Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, before demitted his office on December 31, 2019, after paying tribute at National War Memorial. He took charge as CDS on January 1, with the onset of the new year. Rawat will be holding the post of CDS till 65 years of age, which for him is March 31, 2023.