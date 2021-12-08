CDS Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crash Latest Update: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran on Wednesday reached the spot where the IAF chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat crashed and reviewed the situation. The minister said that OUT of 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. However, he added that the rescue operation is underway by the authorities.Also Read - Breaking News: IAF chopper With CDS Bipin Rawat on Board Crashes in Tamil Nadu | Watch Exclusive Video

“I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway,” Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran said. Also Read - CDS Bipin Rawat Was 10 Mins Away To Defence Staff College In Wellington To Give Lecture When His Chopper Crashed

Earlier in the day, an Indian Air Force helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor area in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with 13 others. Also Read - IAF Mi-17V5 Helicopter That Crashed With CDS Rawat On Board Is Considered One Of The Safest. All You Need To Know

I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran pic.twitter.com/GNMHZ2Qqhk — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat and others were in the chopper. He was going to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington in Coonoor district to give a lecture scheduled at about 3 PM.

Giving confirmation about General Rawat’s presence, Indian Air Force tweeted, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.”

The Air Force said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. It must be noted that the chopper took off from the Sulur airbase and was proceeding to Wellington when it crashed.

Others who were in the chopper include Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots.

The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to the Military Hospital in Wellington cantonment. The hospital is surrounded by a strong contingent of police personnel.

A former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) told IANS that ‘based on the visuals on the news channels, the helicopter must have crashed with a strong impact and exploded’.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J. Radhakrishnan a special medical team has been sent to Coonoor to provide treatment to the injured. TN Chief Minister may visit the injured in the hospital, according to reports.

(With inputs from IANS)