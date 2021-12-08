New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said a probe has been ordered after a chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others crashed near Conoor in Tamil Nadu. In a statement, the Air Force said, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident”.Also Read - IAF Helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes: Rahul, Mamata And Other Leaders Prays For Everyone's Safety

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The main cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, many reports said the accident took place due to bad weather conditions. The chopper crashed in a forest area reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog. CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington when the accident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Visuals and images from the crash site showed the wreckage scattered over the hilly terrain.