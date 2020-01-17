New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday targeted Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat for the latter’s ‘suggestion’ that ‘young children who are being radicalised, should be put in de-radicalisation camps.’

Speaking at a rally in Adilabad, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said, “General Rawat talks about de-radicalising children, he should be told that the IPC does not apply on children. What about the SP in Meerut who asked Muslims to go to Pakistan just because some youths were raising pro-Pakistan slogans. Were the slogans even raised, it is for a court to decide that and the onus is on the SP to provide evidence. Who will de-radicalise him?”

“Who will de-radicalise those who kill Muslims and Dalits in the name of mob lynching?” Owaisi added.

#WATCH Telangana:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's statement, "…There are people who've been completely radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately,possibly taken to some de-radicalisation camps",in Adilabad.(16.1) pic.twitter.com/nDqbZwB9bB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

Separately, targeting General Rawat, who on January 1 became the country’s maiden CDS, the AIMIM chief posted on Twitter: “Who’ll deradicalise lynchers and their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims? Maybe deradicalise ‘Badla’ Yogi and ‘Pakistan jao‘ Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?”

Accusing the General of making yet another ‘ridiculous’ statement, he further wrote that any policy is decided by a civilian administration and not a General, adding that the CDS was undermining civilian supremacy by speaking on policy/politics.

General Rawat was speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2020, a global affairs conclave being hosted by India in the national capital.

This is not the first time Owaisi has targeted General Rawat. Last month, while speaking at an event, General Rawat, as the-then Army chief, had accused students of inciting violence in the name of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), triggering condemnation from the political class, including from the AIMIM chief.