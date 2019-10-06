New Delhi: Amid rising tensions over terror threat looming large during the ongoing festive season, Pakistan reportedly violated the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Poonch. According to reports, a massive military operation to locate militants is underway for the last 10 days as there are confirmed reports of militants crossing the border.

“Many ceasefire violations are taking in Uri, Rajouri, Poonch and several other areas in Jammu and Kashmir. During ceasefire violations, Pakistan attempts to push in a greater number of infiltrators,” Director-General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh said.

“Our anti-infiltration grid on the border areas are very strong, which have foiled many of such attempts. The count of militants who are active at present in around 200-300,” he added.

According to a News18 report, elite paratroopers of the Indian Army were airdropped in the mountainous Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. The area has no road connection. A few days ago a foreign intelligence agency intercepted communications between a JeM operative and his handler, according to which the JeM was planning to launch a terror strike in India in September. A total of 30 cities, including Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Kanpur as well as Lucknow were put on high alert. PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval were possible targets.

According to a PTI report, the Pakistani army, on Sunday, started unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling in Digwar sector in the early hours of the day. The Indian army retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for a few hours.

In the evening, Pakistani troops targeted Nowshera and Laam areas of Rajouri district, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian army, the report said, adding the cross-border shelling was still continuing.