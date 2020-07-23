New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday, for the third consecutive day, resorted to firing and intense shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. About 11 a.m. Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district, said Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand. “Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said. Also Read - After PUBG, Pakistan Bans BIGO App & Gives Final Warning to TikTok Over 'Vulgar & Obscene Content'

Thursday's ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in Poonch is third during the last three days. Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC over 2,711 times.

A total of 21 civilians has been killed and 94 injured in these ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far this year.

The safety of the families, homes, cattle and agricultural fields has become an insurmountable problem for hundreds of border villagers living along the LoC and the International Border in J&K.

In a separate incident, Pakistan had targeted civilian areas in Tanghdar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night injuring one woman, officials said. According to details, one woman was injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire and targeted civilian areas close to the LoC in Tangdhar sector.

She has been moved to the hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

“Pakistan Army targets civilian villages in forward areas along LoC. Last night, it resulted in bullet injury to a woman of Hajitra village, Tangdhar Sector. The injured lady was rushed to the hospital and is currently stable,” the army said.

(With agency inputs)