Ban on Holi: Coronavirus cases have been rising incessantly in India in the past one month with the national tally exceeding the 62,000-mark. As on Saturday morning, India recorded a massive count of 62,258 COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day spike in five months since October 18, 2020. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be the biggest contributors to the infection, while Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat fall next in line. The six states together accounted for more than 80 per cent of the total caseload of the country. Also Read - Yusuf Pathan Tests Coronavirus Positive After Sachin Tendulkar; Both Cricketers Participated in Road Safety World Series

As a result, many state governments have banned public gatherings and celebrations, and imposed stringent restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly infection. Also Read - Coronavirus: RT-PCR Test Mandatory For All Those Arriving in Gujarat From Other States

Here Are States That Have Banned Holi Gatherings This Year:

1. Haryana

All public gatherings and ‘Milan’ on Holi are banned.

Special instructions have been issued to the police officers posted in the field.

Celebrate Holi at home, said Haryana DGP.

2. Rajasthan

On 28th and 29th March, Holi celebrations in public are permitted from 4 PM to 10 PM only.

Not more than 50 persons allowed in the gatherings.

Anyone coming from other states need to show a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report.

3. Madhya Pradesh

All public gatherings and celebrations on Holi are banned.

People have been advised to celebrate Holi at home.

All offices and shops will be closed on Holi.

4. Bihar

‘Holi Milan’ gatherings are banned across the state.

No one will be allowed to either organise a Holi Milan or attend it in a crowd.

Face masks are mandatory.

5. Delhi

All public gatherings on Holi and Shab-e-barat are banned.

No person is allowed to organise or attend celebrations at public places, parks, market places, religious places.

Random testing being conducted at Delhi airport, bus and railway stations.

6. Maharashtra

On 28th and 29th March, Holi celebrations in public places are completely banned in Mumbai.

In Pune, Holi celebrations in public are banned.

Holi celebrations are banned even in hotels, resorts and rural districts.

7. Gujarat

No permission granted for Holi celebrations.

Only ‘Holika Dahan’, a pyre lighting ritual, will be allowed.

Limited number of people will be allowed in housing societies and villages.

8. Uttar Pradesh

No procession would be carried out without prior permission for Holi celebrations.

People above 60 years, children below 10 years, and those having comorbidities, should remain indoors.

Any event allowed must ensure mask and sanitization requirements.

9. Uttarakhand

Holi and Kumbh Mela festival celebrations are allowed with necessary precautions.

Anyone not wearing face mask or maintaining social distance will be fined.

Celebrate Holi at homes.

10. Punjab

All Holi celebrations are banned

Holika Dahan is permitted with upto five persons.

Face masks are mandatory at market places.

Apart from these states, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Chandigarh have also imposed banned or imposed restrictions on Holi gatherings. As a result, it is best advised to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, at home this time. Also Read - Maharashtra Bans Social Gatherings as Corona Cases Rise; Timings Restricted For Malls, Restaurants