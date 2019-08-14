New Delhi: A week after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dismissed all reports of unrest in the Valley over the abrogation of Article 370, the police today said that clashes did erupt in some parts.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Munir Khan earlier in the day said, “There have been localised incident in various parts of Srinagar and other areas, which have been contained, dealt with locally. There has been no major injury to anyone. There have been a few pellet injuries, who were treated and sent back.”

Addressing a press conference, Jamma and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan also urged everyone in Kashmir to celebrate Independence Day with full vigour.

“Celebrate ‘dabake’,” he was quoted as saying.

Answering to questions on when will restrictions be relaxed in Kashmir, the cop added, “At present, our main focus is August 15. All arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful celebrations across the state.”

This statement comes a day after the Centre too issued a notice after three days of continual denying and rubbishing reports of simmering discontent in the Valley.

The Union Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted:

Stories in media on a said incident in Soura region of #Srinagar.

On 09/08, miscreants mingled with people returning home after prayers at a local mosque. They resorted to unprovoked stone pelting against law enforcement forces to cause widespread unrest.@diprjk @JmuKmrPolice — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 13, 2019

The tweet further read, “Law enforcement authorities showed restraint and tried to maintain law & order situation. It is reiterated that no bullets have been fired in Jammu And Kashmir since the development related to Article370.”

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal was on Wednesday stopped from leaving the country and sent back to Srinagar.

According to an immigration official, Faesal was sent back to Jammu and Kashmir on another flight after he was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Meanwhile, all restrictions have been removed from Jammu.

With inputs from IANS