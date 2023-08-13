Home

New Initiatives, New Attractions To Mark Celebrations Of 77th Independence Day

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and usher the country into “Amrit Kaal” with renewed vigour.

Glimpses of the full dress rehearsal of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

77th Independence Day: Preparations are in full swing and a few hours later Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15 as he will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

Also, this year’s Independence Day will culminate the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into “Amrit Kaal” with renewed vigour.

A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year.

Selfie Points

Selfie points dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the government have been installed at 12 locations, including National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.

The schemes and initiatives that are to be showcased at the selfie points include Global Hope: Vaccine and Yoga, Ujjwala Yojana, Space Power, Digital India, Skill India, Start-up India, Swachh Bharat, Sashakt Bharat, Naya Bharat, Powering India, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Online Selfie Contest

As part of the celebrations, an online selfie contest will be conducted by the Ministry of Defence on MyGov portal from August 15 to August 20. People are encouraged to take selfies at one or more of the 12 installations and upload them on MyGov platform to take part in the contest. Twelve winners, one from each installation, will be selected on the basis of the online selfie contest. The winners would be given prize money of Rs 10,000 each.

Major Nikita Nair and Major Jasmine Kaur will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh.

Rashtriya Salute To Tricolour

After being unfurled, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 20 Other Ranks, will play the National Anthem during the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Band will be conducted by Naib Subedar Jatinder Singh.

Special Guests

Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at Red Fort as Special Guests. The initiative has been taken in line with the Government’s vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

These Special Guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme & Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building; 50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar & Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.

Seventy-five (75) couples from each State/Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.

