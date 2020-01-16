New Delhi: The Census 2021 will be conducted in three phases, the first phase of which will begin in April this year. The house enumeration will be conducted from April to September. The population enumeration will be conducted in February 2021 and, finally, in March 2021, the revision round will take place.
The last census was undertaken in 2011. According to the census reports of Indian Census 2011, the population of India was 1,210,854,977.
Here are the questions you will be asked:
1.Building Number
2. Census House Number
3. Predominant material of floor, wall and roof of the census house
4. Ascertain use of census house
5. Condition of the census house
6. Household number
7. Total number of persons normally residing in the household
8. Name of the head of the household
9. Sex of the head of the household
10. Whether the head of the household belongs to SC/ST/Other
11. Ownership status of the census house
12. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household
13. Number of married couple(s) living in the household
14. Main source of drinking water
15. Availability of drinking water source
16. Main source of lighting
17. Access to latrine
18. Type of latrine
19. Wastewater outlet
20. Availability of bathing facility
21. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection
22. Main fuel used for cooking
23. Radio/Transistor
24. Television
25. Access to Interner
26. Laptop/Computer
27. Telephone/Mobile phone/smartphone
28. Bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/moped
29. car/Jeep/Van
30. Main cereal consumed in the household
31. Mobile number
In a first, Census 2021 will seek information of citizens through digital modes like smartphones, DTH/Cable TV connection, internet access, bank accounts of household members and so on. The process will now include an Android-based optional mobile application. The data, the officials said, would help in providing the benefits of different government schemes to the intended beneficiaries. The registrar general and census commissioner has issued a notification mentioning these questions in a form, to be digitally filled by the enumerators, officials said.