New Delhi: The Census 2021 will be conducted in three phases, the first phase of which will begin in April this year. The house enumeration will be conducted from April to September. The population enumeration will be conducted in February 2021 and, finally, in March 2021, the revision round will take place.

The last census was undertaken in 2011. According to the census reports of Indian Census 2011, the population of India was 1,210,854,977.

Here are the questions you will be asked:

1.Building Number

2. Census House Number

3. Predominant material of floor, wall and roof of the census house

4. Ascertain use of census house

5. Condition of the census house

6. Household number

7. Total number of persons normally residing in the household

8. Name of the head of the household

9. Sex of the head of the household

10. Whether the head of the household belongs to SC/ST/Other

11. Ownership status of the census house

12. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household

13. Number of married couple(s) living in the household

14. Main source of drinking water

15. Availability of drinking water source

16. Main source of lighting

17. Access to latrine

18. Type of latrine

19. Wastewater outlet

20. Availability of bathing facility

21. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection

22. Main fuel used for cooking

23. Radio/Transistor

24. Television

25. Access to Interner

26. Laptop/Computer

27. Telephone/Mobile phone/smartphone

28. Bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/moped

29. car/Jeep/Van

30. Main cereal consumed in the household

31. Mobile number

In a first, Census 2021 will seek information of citizens through digital modes like smartphones, DTH/Cable TV connection, internet access, bank accounts of household members and so on. The process will now include an Android-based optional mobile application. The data, the officials said, would help in providing the benefits of different government schemes to the intended beneficiaries. The registrar general and census commissioner has issued a notification mentioning these questions in a form, to be digitally filled by the enumerators, officials said.