Census 2027: From caste, COVID vaccination to ID proofs, Centre notifies 40 questions

The central government on August 13 notified 40 questions for the second phase of Census 2027, which will require citizens to record their caste.

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Census 2027: From caste, COVID vaccination to ID proofs, Centre notifies 40 questions | AI

Census 2027: The Central Government on Friday notified 40 questions which will be asked during the population enumeration phase of the Census, the second phase of Population Census 2027. The questions include respondents’ caste and place of COVID-19 vaccination. This is the first time the census will count all castes not just Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). An order by Registrar General Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan adds questions about both caste identity, SC and ST status.

According to the gazette notification, the scheduled date for the population enumeration in Ladakh and snow-bound, Jammu and Kashmir (non-synchronous areas), Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be carried out from September 1 to 30. “For the conduct of the above Census, there shall be an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration,” it said.