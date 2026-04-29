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Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Big Update: Process begins in THIS State, digital exercise to run until May 10, heres how to register online

Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Big Update: Process begins in THIS State, digital exercise to run until May 10, here’s how to register online

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is all set to roll out a digital-first exercise under the theme ‘Census for public welfare'.

Census 2027 process begins in THIS state (File Image)

New Delhi: The Census 2027 self-enumeration began in Telangana on April 26. Residents can now submit household details online through the official portal. It is important to note that the digital exercise will run until May 10 and provides a direct way for citizens to participate in the Census process. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy joined officials for the launch and also completed the process digitally.

He said the exercise is the first official Census held since the formation of Telangana. The move matters because Census data guides fund allocation, planning and future welfare decisions. Authorities said accurate population figures help ensure development benefits reach all citizens.

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Residents can complete the process in these steps:

For the convenience of the residents, we have mentioned the steps via which they can complete the process:

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Go to the official self-enumeration portal.

Enter your mobile number, complete the captcha and verify with OTP.

Select your State or UT, District, Town or Village, then mark your home on the map.

Pick your preferred language, including English or one of 15 Indian languages.

Fill household details, housing conditions, amenities and family member information across about 33 questions.

Submit the form and receive an 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID by SMS or email.

Share the SE ID when the official enumerator visits to complete the process.

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Talking about the process, Bharathi Holikeri, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations in Telangana, said that the Self-Enumeration facility allows citizens to participate directly through the official portal, se.census.gov.in.

Union Minister Reddy said the Census will become the primary factor for the state’s future planning. Accurate data helps shape socio-economic policy and supports fair distribution of resources, he said.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he called the exercise more than a headcount and described it as a “roadmap for the country’s progress.”

Census in Nagpur to begin from May 1:

The process for India’s 16th national Census will start in Nagpur from May 1. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is all set to roll out a digital-first exercise under the theme ‘Census for public welfare’.

It is important to note that the enumeration will be conducted in two phases, with a self-enumeration window open from May 1 to 15. Citizens have been urged to complete their details online and support the national exercise.

Here are some of the key details:

For the Census, around 4,500 enumerators and 700 supervisors have been deployed across NMC limits.

Each enumerator will be responsible for collecting data of nearly 800 residents.

Following the self-enumeration phase, enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits between May 16 and June 14

The officials will record details through the house listing operation (HLO) mobile application.

Citizens can submit their information on the official portal (se.census.gov.in) using mobile phones or computers.

The platform supports 16 languages.

After logging in and completing the form, the head of the family will receive an 11-digit SE ID, which must be presented to enumerators during household visits.

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