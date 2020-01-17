New Delhi: Despite issuing an order to stop all NPR-related works, Kerala is attending the meeting called by the ministry of home affairs to discuss census and National Population Register (NPR). Meeting of chief secretaries of states and Census directors are being held today at Ambedkar Bhawan in Delhi. It is chaired by MoS Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla.

Only the West Bengal government has so far boycotted the meeting. Sources in the ministry confirmed that the state government has given it in writing that it won’t be able to be part of the meeting.

The ministry officials said most states have notified provisions related to the NPR, which is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

The rules have a provision for a fine of up to Rs 1,000 on those violating it.

The data for NPR was last collected in 2010 along with the house listing phase of the Census 2011. Updating of this data was done in 2015 by conducting door to door survey. While updating the register in 2015, the government had asked for details like Aadhaar and mobile numbers. This time, the information related to their driving licence and voter ID card may also be gathered, the officials said, adding that PAN card details will not be collected as part of this exercise.

For the purposes of the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.

The NPR exercise will be carried out between April and September 2020 in all states and UTs, except Assam, along with the house listing phase of the census exercise.

Assam has been excluded because the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has already been conducted in the state.

The demographic details of every individual are required for every usual resident: name, relationship to head of household, father’s name, mother’s name, spouse’s name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, educational qualification.

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for the NPR exercise.