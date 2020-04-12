New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday wrote to all states and Union Territories to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court directions on the welfare of migrant labourers housed at relief camps, by providing them with food, shelter, medicine, mobile and video call facilities. Also Read - 'Gradual Dilution of Lockdown': MHA Pulls up West Bengal Admin For Allowing Shops of Non-essential Goods to Open

As an immediate response, measures to be taken should include ensuring community shelters and kitchens, making other relief material available, emphasising on the need for social distancing, identification of suspected cases of infection and adherence to protocols for management of such cases, putting up mechanisms to enable them to reach their family through telephone, video calls etc, and ensuring their physical safety, the communication read. Also Read - 'Don’t Allow Religious Gatherings, Processions During Lockdown', MHA Directs States

The Supreme Court had directed that adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation be ensured for migrant workers at relief camps across the country. Also Read - Home Minister Has Asked States to Take Action Against People Involved in Hoarding, Black Marketing During Lockdown: MHA

The apex court had also observed that the anxiety and fear of migrants should be understood by police and other authorities, and that they should deal with the migrants in a humane manner.

The home ministry communication also reiterated the directions given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to all states to deal with psychosocial issues among migrants.

The health ministry had said the migrants are less familiar in their new environment in which they temporarily live and are prone to various social, psychological and emotional trauma in such situations, emanating from fear of neglect by the local community and concerns about well being and safety of their families waiting in their native places.