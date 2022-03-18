New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the name of Assam BJP spokesperson Pabitra Margherita as the party’s candidate for one of the two seats of the ensuing Rajya Sabha polls from the state. BJP ally United People’s Party Liberal is reportedly expected to contest the second seat.Also Read - Grand Swearing-In Ceremony For Yogi Adityanath Likely On March 25, Preparations Underway

According to the party’s official statement released by National General Secretary Arun Singh, the BJP high command also approved the names of Dr Sikandra Kumar, S Phangnon Konyak and Manik Saha to contest the Rajya Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura respectively. Also Read - One BSF Jawan Dead, Another Missing After Their Vehicle Falls Into Water Body in Assam District Bordering Bangladesh

Pabitra Margherita (Assam), Dr Sikandra Kumar (Himachal Pradesh), S Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland) and Dr Manik Saha (Tripura) has been chosen for the 2022 Rajya Sabha biennial elections: Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary pic.twitter.com/36t93qg73j — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Tripura unit has announced sitting MLA and former finance minister Bhanulal Saha as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, against BJP’s Saha.

The Voting for the Rajya Sabha seats In Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Nagaland are scheduled to be held on March 31.