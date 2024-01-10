Central Bureau Of Narcotics Officials Seize Over 6,000 Kg Drugs From Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh

The year 2023 has been one of the most successful years for the Central Bureau of Narcotics (MP Unit) in countering smuggling contraband.

During many of these interceptions, government vehicles also got damaged during high-speed chases with numerous firing incidents.

Central Bureau of Narcotics: In continuance of Anti-Drug operations, based on specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, intercepted a Mahindra Trailer truck near Shri Dev Narayan Bhojnalay on Udaipur-Bhilwara highway, Gangrar, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and seized 267 Plastic bags of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 5,057.300 kg (including 55 bags of CPS (Concentrated/ Unlanced Poppy Straw) weighing 824.200 kg) on 07.1.2024.

After receiving specific intelligence that a Mahindra Trailer truck with the registration number of Rajasthan would carry a huge quantity of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura), a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched on 07.1.2024. After strict surveillance of the suspected route, the vehicle was successfully identified and intercepted near Shri Dev Narayan Bhojnalay on Udaipur-Bhilwara highway, Gangrar, Chittorgarh, by the CBN officers.

The truck carried 120 bags of cattle feed as cover cargo to conceal the Poppy Straw. The truck was thoroughly searched at the CBN Office and a total of 267 plastic bags of Poppy Straw weighing 5057.300 kg were recovered. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered Poppy Straw along with cattle feed and trailer were seized and one person was arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another case of smuggling of poppy straw, based on specific intelligence, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Chittorgarh, along with support of DNC office Neemuch searched a house in village Dhakdi PS Pipaliya Mandi, district-Mandsaur (M P) and recovered 1131.900 kg poppy straw in 57 plastic bags on 06.01.24. The owner of the house tried to escape in darkness but alert officers of CBN apprehended him successfully. After completion of legal formalities, the recovered Poppy Straw was seized and one person was arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In the year 2023, record-breaking Anti-Narcotics Operations were undertaken with 116 seizure cases in which 150 persons were arrested and 87 vehicles were seized.

Different and unique modus operandi were busted. Total drugs seized was approximately 70 tonnes, including Poppy Straw (Doda Chura), Opium (Afeem), Heroin (Brown Sugar), Cannabis (Ganja), M.D. Powder, Codeine Phosphate syrups, etc. This is the highest number of cases in a year in the history of CBN. Approximately Rs. 1 crore cash was also seized during these operations. During many of these interceptions, government vehicles also got damaged during high-speed chases with numerous firing incidents.

