Central government imposes temporary ban on Telegram ahead of NEET Retest 2026

Central government imposes temporary ban Telegram ahead of NEET Retest 2026

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Students arrive to appear for the NEET UG exam. File image/PTI

NEET Retest 2026: In a major action ahead of NEET Retest 2026, Central government has imposed a temporary ban on Telegram, as per media reports. The reports have confirmed that the Modi Government has banned Telegram messaging app until Neet re-test over use of platform by ‘cheating rackets’.

As of 10:46 AM on Tuesday, the Telegram app is still working.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the states for the NEET (UG) re-examination.

The medical-entrance examination held on May 3 was cancelled amidst allegations of irregularities, leaving lakhs of aspirants in despair.

Chairing a meeting that was also attended by top officials of various government departments, Mohan reviewed the preparations, with a special focus on “student convenience, security arrangements and the integrity of the examination process”, according to an official statement. The re-test is scheduled to be held on June 21.

The home secretary directed that security protocols should strictly be adhered to and that the exam should be conducted in a flawless manner.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Railway Board, secretaries of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Higher Education and Department of Posts, directors general of the CRPF, CISF, BCAS and NTA, and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the statement said.