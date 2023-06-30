Home

Central Government Announces UPI-Enabled Panchayats From Independence Day

As per the ministry's rules, panchayats must select the proper service providers by July 15 and conclude their vendor selections by July 30.

In order to take advantage of economies of scale, panchayats have also been required to select a single vendor who serves the entire region. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Ministry Of Panchayati Raj has issued a directive asking all the panchayats of the country to adopt digital payments for all development activities and revenue collection starting from 77th Independence Day onwards. As per the ministry’s rules, panchayats must select the proper service providers by July 15 and conclude their vendor selections by July 30.

In order to take advantage of economies of scale, panchayats have also been required to select a single vendor who serves the entire region. A unified dashboard for tracking transactions in real time has also been advised.

Secretary, Panchayati Raj Ministry, Sunil Kumar told PTI almost 98 per cent panchayats have already started using UPI-based payments.

“Payments worth almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been made through the Public Financial Management System (PMFS). Payments to panchayats will now be made digitally. Payments in cheques and cash have almost been stopped,” Kumar WAS quoted by PTI.

“Most panchayats are now using digital payments. It will help in checking corruption. From planning to payment, everything is happening digitally,” Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil was quoted saying by the agency.

According to government data, 806.3 crore transactions worth Rs 12.98 lakh crore were made through BHIM in January 2023 alone. Contribution of rural and peri-urban areas in digital transactions is around 50 per cent.

Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are making digital payments through PFMS-eGram Swaraj interface, and over 90 per cent of PRIs have been audited online, according to the ministry.

(With PTI Inputs)

(With PTI Inputs)