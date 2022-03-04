New Delhi: The Central government on Friday extended the modernisation programme of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) till March 31, 2026. The scheme–Modernisation Plan-IV– for CAPFs has been approved with a total financial outlay of Rs 1,523 crore, with a vision of equipping the CAPFs with modern state-of-the-art weapons and equipment as per their operational requirement, keeping in view their deployment pattern in different theatres, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official statement. Besides, upgraded IT solutions will also be provided to CAPFs under the scheme.Also Read - Census 2021 Delayed Till Further Order Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; 4844 People Granted Indian Citizenship Since 2017: Govt

The Ministry said that with the extension of this scheme for the next five financial years, the paramilitary forces will “improve the overall operational efficiency/preparedness which will positively impact the internal security scenario in the country.” Also Read - PM Modi’s Security Lapse: What Is Blue Book Rules That Punjab Police Allegedly Ignored | Know What SPG’s Manual Says

“This would bolster the government’s ability to address the challenges being faced on the International Border/LoC/LAC as well as in the different theatres, such as areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and insurgency-affected northeastern states,” the statement added. Also Read - Oxfam, IMA, IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia Among 6,000 NGOs to Lose Foreign Funding Licence: MHA

Recently, the Home Ministry extended the Central government-sponsored Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) till 2026 at a cost of Rs 13,020 crore. According to officials, this decision will strengthen the border infrastructure for improving border management, policing, and guarding the borders.

“The BIM scheme will help in the creation of infrastructure such as the construction of border fence, border floodlights, technological solutions, border roads, and Border Outposts, Company Operating Bases to secure the India-Pakistan, India-Bangladesh, India-China, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan, and the India-Myanmar borders,” a ministry official said.