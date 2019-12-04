New Delhi: At a time when the prices of the onion have skyrocketed to Rs 100 per kg across the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Central government is trying its best to ease the onion crisis by implementing a number of measures.

“The total procurement buffer stock position of Rabi based onions as on December 2 is 57372.90 metric tonnes,” she informed Lok Sabha.

Talking in details about the measures being taken by the Central government, Sitharaman stated in Lok Sabha that the Central government has stopped the export of onion and has procured 1 lakh metric tons of onions from different countries.

The statement from the minister comes at a time when the Opposition members attacked the Central government over failing to control the onion price in the country.

As a crisis-solving measure, the Central government on Tuesday reduced the stock limits of onions for wholesalers and retailers in the country. The step was taken as part of the effort to curb hoarding of onions in the wake of its soaring prices.

As per updates, the stock limit for wholesalers has been set at 25 metric tonnes (MT) and the stock limit for retailers has been set at 5 metric tonnes.

To monitor the situation, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had on Monday held a meeting with Chief Secretaries of 11 major onion producing states and reviewed the issue of rising prices.

Prior to this, the Central government had announced that it is importing 11,000 MT of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt.