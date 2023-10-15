Home

Central Railway To Run Festive Special Trains Connecting Lokmanya Tilak Terminus And Pune to Major Cities Across India; Check Full List Here

Good news for rail passengers! Central Railway will be operating more than 70 festive special trains to connect Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Pune to major cities across India. This is to cater to the increased demand for travel during the upcoming festive season.

Indian Railways Update: Central Railway is bringing good news for rail passengers this festive season! The Central Railway (CR) will be operating more than 70 special trains to facilitate travellers who wish to visit their hometown to celebrate the festivals with their loved ones. The bookings for some of these trains will start from today while others will begin from October 16th (Monday) onwards, as per a report carried by the Indian Express.

This move is expected to clear the extra rush of passengers for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals. The special trains will be operated on various routes across the country, connecting major cities and towns.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai- Mangaluru Junction Weekly Specials

Indian Railways is operating a weekly special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Mangaluru Junction (MAJN) from October 20th to December 2nd, 2023. Train 01185 Special will leave LTT at 22:15 hrs every Friday and reach MAJN at 17:05 hrs the next day. Train 01186 Special will leave MAJN at 18:45 hrs every Saturday and reach LTT at 14:25 hrs the next day.

The train will make stops at the following stations on its journey:

Thane

Panvel

Roha

Mangaon

Khed

Chiplun

Sangameshwar Road

Ratnagiri

Kankavali

Sindhudurg

Kudal

Sawantwadi Road

Thivim

Karmali

Madgaon

Karwar

Gokarna Road

Kumta

Murudeshwar

Bhatkal

Mookambika Road Byndoor

Kundapura

Udupi

Mulki

Surathkal

Thokur

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur AC Weekly Superfast Specials

Indian Railways is operating two AC Weekly Superfast Specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Samastipur (SPJ) during the festive season. Train 01043 Special will leave LTT every Thursday at 12:15 hrs from October 19th to November 30th (seven trips) and will reach Samastipur at 21:15 hrs next day. Train 01044 Special will leave Samastipur every Friday at 23:20 hrs from October 20th to December 1st and will arrive at LTT at 07:40 hrs on the third day.

The train will stop at the following stations along the way:

Kalyan

Igatpuri

Nashik Road

Bhusaval

Khandwa

Itarsi

Pipariya

Jabalpur

Katni

Maihar

Satna

Manikpur

Prayagraj Chheoki Jn.

Mirzapur

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyay Jn.

Buxar

Ara

Danapur

Patliputra

Hajipur

Muzaffarpur

Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Specials

Indian Railways is operating a weekly AC Superfast Special train between Pune Junction (PUNE) and Ajni (AJNI) from October 17th to November 29th, 2023. Train 02141 Special will leave PUNE at 15:15 hrs every Tuesday and reach AJNI at 04:50 hrs the next day. Train 02142 Special will leave AJNI at 19:50 hrs every Wednesday and reach PUNE at 11:35 hrs the next day.

The train will stop at the following stations during its journey:

Daund Chord Line

Kopargaon

Manmad

Bhusaval

Shegaon

Akola

Badnera

Dhamangaon

Wardha

LTT- Banaras Weekly Specials:

Indian Railways is operating a weekly special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Banaras (BSBS) from October 16th to November 28th, 2023. Train 01053 Special will leave LTT at 12:15 hrs every Monday and reach BSBS at 16:05 hrs the next day. Train 01054 Special will leave BSBS at 20:30 hrs every Tuesday and reach LTT at 23:55 hrs the next day.

The train will make 12 stops along the way, including:

Kalyan, a suburb of Mumbai

Igatpuri, a hill station in Maharashtra

Nashik Road, a city in Maharashtra

Bhusaval, a city in Maharashtra

Khandwa, a city in Madhya Pradesh

Itarsi, a city in Madhya Pradesh

Pipariya, a town in Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur, a city in Madhya Pradesh

Katni, a city in Madhya Pradesh

Maihar, a town in Madhya Pradesh

Satna, a city in Madhya Pradesh

Manikpur, a town in Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., a junction station in Uttar Pradesh

