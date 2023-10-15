By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Central Railway To Run Festive Special Trains Connecting Lokmanya Tilak Terminus And Pune to Major Cities Across India; Check Full List Here
Good news for rail passengers! Central Railway will be operating more than 70 festive special trains to connect Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Pune to major cities across India. This is to cater to the increased demand for travel during the upcoming festive season.
Indian Railways Update: Central Railway is bringing good news for rail passengers this festive season! The Central Railway (CR) will be operating more than 70 special trains to facilitate travellers who wish to visit their hometown to celebrate the festivals with their loved ones. The bookings for some of these trains will start from today while others will begin from October 16th (Monday) onwards, as per a report carried by the Indian Express.
This move is expected to clear the extra rush of passengers for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals. The special trains will be operated on various routes across the country, connecting major cities and towns.
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai- Mangaluru Junction Weekly Specials
Indian Railways is operating a weekly special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Mangaluru Junction (MAJN) from October 20th to December 2nd, 2023. Train 01185 Special will leave LTT at 22:15 hrs every Friday and reach MAJN at 17:05 hrs the next day. Train 01186 Special will leave MAJN at 18:45 hrs every Saturday and reach LTT at 14:25 hrs the next day.
The train will make stops at the following stations on its journey:
- Thane
- Panvel
- Roha
- Mangaon
- Khed
- Chiplun
- Sangameshwar Road
- Ratnagiri
- Kankavali
- Sindhudurg
- Kudal
- Sawantwadi Road
- Thivim
- Karmali
- Madgaon
- Karwar
- Gokarna Road
- Kumta
- Murudeshwar
- Bhatkal
- Mookambika Road Byndoor
- Kundapura
- Udupi
- Mulki
- Surathkal
- Thokur
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur AC Weekly Superfast Specials
Indian Railways is operating two AC Weekly Superfast Specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Samastipur (SPJ) during the festive season. Train 01043 Special will leave LTT every Thursday at 12:15 hrs from October 19th to November 30th (seven trips) and will reach Samastipur at 21:15 hrs next day. Train 01044 Special will leave Samastipur every Friday at 23:20 hrs from October 20th to December 1st and will arrive at LTT at 07:40 hrs on the third day.
The train will stop at the following stations along the way:
- Kalyan
- Igatpuri
- Nashik Road
- Bhusaval
- Khandwa
- Itarsi
- Pipariya
- Jabalpur
- Katni
- Maihar
- Satna
- Manikpur
- Prayagraj Chheoki Jn.
- Mirzapur
- Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyay Jn.
- Buxar
- Ara
- Danapur
- Patliputra
- Hajipur
- Muzaffarpur
Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Specials
Indian Railways is operating a weekly AC Superfast Special train between Pune Junction (PUNE) and Ajni (AJNI) from October 17th to November 29th, 2023. Train 02141 Special will leave PUNE at 15:15 hrs every Tuesday and reach AJNI at 04:50 hrs the next day. Train 02142 Special will leave AJNI at 19:50 hrs every Wednesday and reach PUNE at 11:35 hrs the next day.
The train will stop at the following stations during its journey:
- Daund Chord Line
- Kopargaon
- Manmad
- Bhusaval
- Shegaon
- Akola
- Badnera
- Dhamangaon
- Wardha
LTT- Banaras Weekly Specials:
Indian Railways is operating a weekly special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Banaras (BSBS) from October 16th to November 28th, 2023. Train 01053 Special will leave LTT at 12:15 hrs every Monday and reach BSBS at 16:05 hrs the next day. Train 01054 Special will leave BSBS at 20:30 hrs every Tuesday and reach LTT at 23:55 hrs the next day.
The train will make 12 stops along the way, including:
- Kalyan, a suburb of Mumbai
- Igatpuri, a hill station in Maharashtra
- Nashik Road, a city in Maharashtra
- Bhusaval, a city in Maharashtra
- Khandwa, a city in Madhya Pradesh
- Itarsi, a city in Madhya Pradesh
- Pipariya, a town in Madhya Pradesh
- Jabalpur, a city in Madhya Pradesh
- Katni, a city in Madhya Pradesh
- Maihar, a town in Madhya Pradesh
- Satna, a city in Madhya Pradesh
- Manikpur, a town in Uttar Pradesh
- Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., a junction station in Uttar Pradesh
