New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reached Delhi this morning with his cabal of 10 MLAs who defected from Congress yesterday.

The MLAs will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP’s working president JP Nadda, later today.

Pramod Sawant said they have supported him to strengthen the state government and he welcomes it.

When asked whether BJP will drop any minister from its coalition partners to accommodate the 10 newly joined Congress MLAs, Sawant said that no decision has been taken yet and that the central leadership will take the decision regarding the matter.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant on being asked whether BJP will drop any minister from its coalition partners to accommodate 10-newly joined Congress MLAs: No decision taken yet. The central leadership will take the decision regarding this pic.twitter.com/q2dd6BlT9O — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Yesterday, Goa Speaker gave a go-ahead to the merger as the total number of defected MLAs was two-thirds of the Congress MLAs in the state.

“Congress MLAs gave me a letter that they are merging with BJP. The second letter was given by Goa CM Pramod Sawant that the strength of the BJP has been changed. I have accepted both letters,” Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said.

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar had said that they joined BJP unconditionally just because the Chief Minister was doing good work.

“Ten of us entered into BJP today, just because the CM is doing good work. I was Leader of Opposition, despite that development work in our constituency could not be done. Despite being the single-largest party, we could not form the government,” said Kavlekar.