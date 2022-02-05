Mumbai: The Central Railways has cancelled around 350 trains of its suburban network, scheduled between Friday to Sunday, in order to add two new lines between Thane and Diva stations, located near Mumbai. As per reports, Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone will carry out a 72-hour mega block from February 5 (Saturday) at midnight till February 7 (Monday) midnight.Also Read - Talking Loudly Over Phone or Playing Music on Trains? Passengers Soon to Face Action From Railways
The blockade on the fast corridor between Thane and Diva stations will start from February 5 midnight till 4.00 am of February 6, reported the Mint. Due to this, the working of following Mail/Express and Suburban trains during the block period will remain affected.
- The Up Mail/Express and Up fast suburban trains leaving from Kalyan station till 4.00 am on Sunday will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Mulund and will not halt at Thane station.
- From Sunday, Up fast trains will run on newly laid Up fast line via Kalva platform No.4 and New tunnel-1
- Down Mail/Express trains leaving LTT and arriving at Thane will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan station via Thane Platform No.5, till completion of block.
- Up and Down slow line suburban services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow lines i.e. Thane – Kalva – Mumbra – Diva on proper route
- During the blockade, mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) services between Vasai Road /Panvel /Roha will run on a special timetable. The regular timetable for Central Railway MEMU services will remain cancelled except Western Railway MEMU services.
- Down fast suburban services will run on newly laid Down fast line via New Platform No.3 of Kalva station, Mumbra platform No.3 and Diva proper platform No.3
- Existing Down and Up fast lines between Thane – Diva via Parsik tunnel will be commissioned as 5th and 6th lines
- On Saturday, about 175 timetabled suburban trains will remain cancelled, however few suburban trains will run as specials.
MEMU services to be cancelled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

- Train Number- 01338/01337 Dombivali – Boisar – Vasai Road
- Train Number- 01339/01340 Vasai – Diva – Vasai Road
- Train Number- 01341/01342 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road
- Train Number- 01343/01344 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road
- Train Number- 01345 Vasai Road – Diva
- Train Number- 01357/01358 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road
- Train Number- 01347/01348 Diva – Roha – Diva
- Train Number- 01349 Diva – Roha
- Train Number- 01346 Roha – Diva
- Train Number- 01353/01354 Diva – Panvel – Diva
- Train Number- 01355/01356 Diva – Pen – Diva
- Train Number- 01352/01351 Pen – Diva – Pen