Mumbai: The Central Railways has cancelled around 350 trains of its suburban network, scheduled between Friday to Sunday, in order to add two new lines between Thane and Diva stations, located near Mumbai. As per reports, Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone will carry out a 72-hour mega block from February 5 (Saturday) at midnight till February 7 (Monday) midnight.Also Read - Talking Loudly Over Phone or Playing Music on Trains? Passengers Soon to Face Action From Railways

The blockade on the fast corridor between Thane and Diva stations will start from February 5 midnight till 4.00 am of February 6, reported the Mint. Due to this, the working of following Mail/Express and Suburban trains during the block period will remain affected. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Begins MST Service on 31 Trains in Ratlam Division | Details Here

The Up Mail/Express and Up fast suburban trains leaving from Kalyan station till 4.00 am on Sunday will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Mulund and will not halt at Thane station.

From Sunday, Up fast trains will run on newly laid Up fast line via Kalva platform No.4 and New tunnel-1

Down Mail/Express trains leaving LTT and arriving at Thane will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan station via Thane Platform No.5, till completion of block.

Up and Down slow line suburban services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow lines i.e. Thane – Kalva – Mumbra – Diva on proper route

During the blockade, mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) services between Vasai Road /Panvel /Roha will run on a special timetable. The regular timetable for Central Railway MEMU services will remain cancelled except Western Railway MEMU services.

Down fast suburban services will run on newly laid Down fast line via New Platform No.3 of Kalva station, Mumbra platform No.3 and Diva proper platform No.3

Existing Down and Up fast lines between Thane – Diva via Parsik tunnel will be commissioned as 5th and 6th lines

On Saturday, about 175 timetabled suburban trains will remain cancelled, however few suburban trains will run as specials.

MEMU services to be cancelled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday