New Delhi: The timings of about 42 trains plying on the mainline of the Central Railway are being revised. A new timetable will be released on December 14. A total of 12 services, 6 each up and down, has been extended. Seven have been converted to semi-fast. Two semi-fast locals will run as slow, a TOI report said.

Three local train services have been extended to Parel railway station, with which now 38 train services will be operated to and from Parel daily. Among the trains extended to Parel, two trains have been introduced during peak hours, said reports. One train each currently operating on Kalyan-Dadar, Titwala-Thane and Kalyan-Dadar routes have been extended to Parel.

The fast local train services have been increased from 252 to 257 services, whereas the slow train services have been reduced from 606 to 601. The total number of train services operating on the mainline will remain 858.

The Central Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway is a public transit system serving Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It consists of 24 stations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan Junction. It has a section of quadruple track starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and ends at Kasara, Roha, Lonavala and Khopoli in Maharashtra.