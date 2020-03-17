New Delhi: At least 22 low occupancy trains of the Central Railways, including CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani, Howrah Duronto and Deccan Express were on Tuesday cancelled in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The trains have been cancelled till March 31. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

The Central Railways Board also noted that a number of other trains will be running at a lower frequency. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Western Railways also cancelled 35 trips of 10 trains amid the rising fears of COVID-19.

Earlier today, the railways hiked the price of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 until further orders at about 250 stations in 6 Divisions – Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar – to prevent overcrowding at railway stations.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that the local railways will continue its services. “Trains and buses are essential services, so we are not stopping them as of now, but if people don’t listen to our advice and don’t avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us,” Thackeray asserted.

Notably, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 41 positive cases and one death, marking India’s third death due to the epidemic.