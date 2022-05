Summer Special trains: The Western Railways has announced that it will run a Superfast Summer Special train between Mumbai Central and Kanpur’s Anwarganj. The weekly superfast special train will start from Mumbai Central on May 7. Earlier the railways had also announced several summer special trains on special fare for various destinations between Nagpur/Malda Town, Gorakhpur, Surat, Shirdi and Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Railways Add Additional Coaches in These 11 Pairs of Trains to Clear Summer Rush; Check Full List

This Superfast Summer Special train includes AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches. "Bookings for all these summer specials can be done from IRCTC's official website www.irctc.co.in or by visiting the nearest computerized reservation center," a release by Central Railway said. CR has requested passengers to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings and halts.

Mumbai Central-Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Superfast Special Train: Details

Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Weekly Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 11.05 hrs every Saturday from May 7 to June 11, 2022.

It is expected to leave Borivali at 11.46 hrs, Vapi at 13.24 hrs, Surat at 14.43 hrs, and Vadodara at 16.38 hrs.

On the second day, it will depart at 20.25 hrs from Kota at 01.00 hrs, Gangapur City at 03.10 hrs, Bharatpur at 05.10 hrs, Achhnera at 06.10 hrs, Mathura at 07.35 hrs, Mathura Cantt at 07.50 hrs, Hathras City at 08.27 hrs, Kasganj at 09.50 hrs, Farrukhabad at 11.30

It will reach Kanpur Anwarganj at 15.35 hrs, leaving Kannauj at 13.05 hrs and Bilhaur at 13.27 hrs.

Train number 09185 (From Kanpur to Mumbai)

During the return journey, 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj–Mumbai Central Weekly Superfast Special train will start from Kanpur’s Anwarganj at 18.40 hrs every Sunday from May 8 to June 12, 2022. It will leave Bilhaur at 19.22 hrs, Kannauj at 19.55 hrs, Farrukhabad at 21.20 hrs, Kasganj at 23.00 hrs, Hathras City at 23.50 hrs.

On the second day, it will leave Mathura Cantt at 01.00 hrs, Mathura Jn at 01.25 hrs, Achhnera at 02.35 hrs, Bharatpur at 03.10 hrs, Gangapur City at 04.35 hrs, Kota at 06.40 hrs, Ratlam 10.40 hrs, Vadodara 14.50 hrs, Surat at 16.35 hrs, Vapi at 17.54 hrs and Borivali at 21.40 hrs and reach Mumbai Central at 22.30 hrs.

574 summer specials trains

The Central zone has also announced running of 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer.

List of Summer Special Trains by Central Railways