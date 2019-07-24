Mumbai: The Central Railways will cancel or short terminate several trains covering long distance on the Mumbai-Pune stretch from July 26 to August 10, to carry out maintenance work for the rail tracks.

Mumbai Division has decided to undertake the infrastructure work keeping in mind several cases of boulder falling in South-East Ghat from mid-June, which affected the mobility of trains. In wake of this, many trains will be cancelled/ short terminated / diverted for time being.

Mentioned below is the entire schedule:

Cancellation of Trains

1. Train No. 11008 / 11007 Pune – Mumbai – Pune Deccan Express journey commencing Ex- Pune and Ex- Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019.

2. Train No. 12126 / 12125 Pune – Mumbai – Pune Pragati Express journey commencing Ex Pune and Ex Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019.

3. Train No. 11139 CSMT Mumbai – Gadag Express journey commencing Ex Mumbai from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019

4. Train No. 11140 Gadag – CSMT Mumbai journey commencing Ex Gadag from 27.7.2019 to 10.8.2019.

5. Train No. 51318 / 51317 Pune – Panvel – Pune Passenger journey commencing Ex-Pune and Ex- Panvel from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019.

Short Termination of Trains

1. Train No. 11030 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur – Mumbai Koyna Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 will be short terminated at Pune will remain cancelled between Pune and Mumbai.

2. Train No. 11029 CSMT Mumbai – Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Koyna Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 will remain cancelled between Mumbai and Pune. However the train will run Ex Pune with revised timing at 16.00 hrs (instead of 12.50 hrs).

3. Train No. 11023 CSMT Mumbai – Kolhapur Sahyadri Express journey commencing from 26.7.2019 to 9.8.2019 will run Ex Pune i.e. will remain cancelled between CSMT Mumbai and Pune.

4. Train No. 11024 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur – CSMT Mumbai Sahyadri Express journey commencing from 25.7.2019 to 8.8.2019 will be short terminated.