Mumbai: The Central Railway is reportedly planning to restore all the train services on Badlapur-Karjat section of Maharashtra shortly, stated a report. The services were halted after the flash floods caused huge damage to the rail tracks.

A trial run for the running local trains was executed at 8:20 PM on the Badlapur-Vangani route. Officials claimed that the services in Badlapur Karjat section will be resumed by Sunday night in view of huge commuters expected to board the train in the suburban corridor during the peak hours on Monday morning.

As per a report, the railway property at 54 points, 28 track circuits, 14 signals, in the indoor relays, and power equipment in two relay huts had been damaged due to a heavy inflow of water in the tracks. The train ballast washout due to the flash flood in the region occurred in the range of 2.5 km on the down track and 1.5 km along the up track. The SSP relays and battery that is crucial for the functioning of the train were damaged as well and two rail rakes were reported to be marooned in the floods.

A report by Times of India quoted Chief spokesperson of Central Railways Sunil Udasi as saying, “However, braving the rainfall, more than 300 railway, and contract workers are working round the clock to put back the train services to normalcy.”

As rains continued to lash the city on Saturday, the lifelines of Mumbai such as the Central Railway, Western Railway, and the main roads and Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway — were hit with water-logging in several places.