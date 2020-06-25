New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in these states, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that a Central Team led will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on June 26-29. The Central team will be headed by Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal. Also Read - Coronavirus Drug: Delhi, Maharashtra to Get First Batch of Remdesivir For 'Restricted' Use

During the visit to these states, the Central team will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19. Also Read - PPE Worn Over Saree? First Unisex PPE 'Nari Kavach COVID-19' Launched For Comfort of Female Doctors

Issuing a statement, the Health Ministry said that cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world’s 120.21 cases/lakh. “Also, deaths per lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths per lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths per lakh,” the Ministry of Health said. Also Read - 'Sharad Pawar is Coronavirus For Maharashtra': BJP MLC Faces Flak For His Remark, Gets Warned by Fadnavis

It also said that during the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 COVID-19 patients have been cured. “So far, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured of COVID19. The recovery rate is 57.43%,” the Ministry of Health added.

The development comes as the country on Thursday registered its worst single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, recording more than 16,000 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 4.73 lakh. The number of fatalities also jumped by 418.

Notably, this was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000. On June 20, the country registered an increase of 14,516 cases. On June 21, the increase was of 15,413 cases; 14,821 cases on June 22; 14,933 cases on June 23; and 15,968 cases on June 24.

The data from the health ministry showed the daily tally increased by the highest-ever 16,922 cases to reach 4,73,105, while the total deaths climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities.

Of the 418 new deaths, 208 were in Maharashtra, 64 in Delhi, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 25 in Gujarat, 14 in Karnataka, 11 in West Bengal, 10 each in Rajasthan and Haryana, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, five each in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Of the total fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 6,739 deaths followed by Delhi (2,365), Gujarat (1,735), Tamil Nadu (866), Uttar Pradesh (596), West Bengal (591), Madhya Pradesh (534), Rajasthan (375) and Telangana (225).

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,42,900 followed by Delhi at 70,390, Tamil Nadu at 67,468, Gujarat at 28,943, Uttar Pradesh at 19,557, Rajasthan at 16,009 and West Bengal at 15,173, according to ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 12,448 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,010 in Haryana, 10,444 in Telangana,10,331 in Andhra Pradesh and 10,118 in Karnataka.