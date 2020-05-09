New Delhi: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that it will deploy Central teams to 10 states that are witnessing maximum coronavirus cases. The teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts and cities. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra's COVID-19 Count Spikes to 20228, Gujarat's Numbers Reach 7797

Comprising of a senior Health Ministry official, a joint secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert, the teams will be deployed to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

"Ministry of Health&Family Welfare to deploy Central teams to 10 states that have witnessed/are witnessing high caseload and a high spurt of cases. The teams will assist the State Health depts of respective states to facilitate the management of COVID19 outbreak", the government said in a statement.

Furthermore, the statement read,”This is besides the 20 central teams of public health experts who were earlier sent to the high caseload district. A high-level team had recently been deputed to Mumbai to support the State efforts in COVID-19 response and management.”