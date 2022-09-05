Central Vista Avenue: The revamped Central Vista Avenue with added new public amenities is all set to be open for public on September 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega event. Ahead of its reopening, the first look of refurbished Central Vista Avenue were released on Monday.Also Read - Redeveloped Central Vista in Delhi to Have Red Granite Walkways, Stepped Gardens. Catch First Look Here
The spectacular pictures of the Central Vista Avenue in new avatar went viral on social media. As per a senior official of the Ministry of Urban affairs, 74 historic light poles, and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site. More than 900 new light poles have been added wherever necessary to ensure that the space is always safe for visitors. These are located along the Rajpath, canals, rows of trees, newly created parking bays, and the India Gate Precinct.
See stunning images of Central Vista Avenue
Revamped Central Vista Avenue – Key things to know
- The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernised the avenue while restoring elements with heritage value.
- Concrete bollards have been replaced with 1000+ white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s historical character, and the pedestrian sidewalks along the Rajpath have been paved with robust and durable materials.
- Besides, 16.5 km of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Rajpath, across the lawns, along and across the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct.
- Eight amenity blocks with toilets, vending kiosks, and drinking water fountains have been added at eight distinct locations along the Avenue.
- A total of 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets, and 10 accessible toilets have been added. Besides, seven organised vending plazas have also been added at various locations.
- Apart from this, 16 permanent bridges have been built over the canals, making the space beyond the canals accessible for public use. A part of this space has been designed as parking for buses, two-wheelers, cars, app-based taxis, and auto rickshaws.
- Officials said that four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.
- All amenity blocks and underpasses have ramps with railings at suitable heights for safe use by children and the specially- abled people.