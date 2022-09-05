Central Vista Avenue: The revamped Central Vista Avenue with added new public amenities is all set to be open for public on September 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega event. Ahead of its reopening, the first look of refurbished Central Vista Avenue were released on Monday.Also Read - Redeveloped Central Vista in Delhi to Have Red Granite Walkways, Stepped Gardens. Catch First Look Here

The spectacular pictures of the Central Vista Avenue in new avatar went viral on social media. As per a senior official of the Ministry of Urban affairs, 74 historic light poles, and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site. More than 900 new light poles have been added wherever necessary to ensure that the space is always safe for visitors. These are located along the Rajpath, canals, rows of trees, newly created parking bays, and the India Gate Precinct.

See stunning images of Central Vista Avenue

Delhi’s Central Vista Avenue wears an all-new look as it is set to open for the people pic.twitter.com/IXhhlK21G4 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Delhi | Visuals from the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue that will soon be ready for public use pic.twitter.com/M0hsAwhfz9 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

Revamped Central Vista Avenue – Key things to know