New Delhi: The grand redevelopment of the power corridor of India is completed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Central Vista on Thursday. Due to this special event, Delhi Police have issued traffic advisories and the government has all also issued circular to all the ministries/departments to direct non-essential staff to work from home, encourage maximum employees to use public transport and close offices post lunch after 4 pm.

The advisory says large number of VVIPs and invitees are expected to attend the function. " As advised by Delhi Police, in order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi District, and to ensure security of VVIPs, a number of roads will be closed for general traffic on that day from 06.00 PM to 09.00 PM," the circular said

The refurbished Central Vista Avenue with added new public amenities making it safer and more accessible for all is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernised the avenue while restoring the elements with heritage value.

A senior official of the Ministry of Urban Affairs said that 74 historic light poles, and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site.