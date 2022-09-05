Central Vista Avenue And Rajpath to be renamed Kartavya Path: The Central Vista Avenue, which is set to be inaugurated on September 8, and Rajpath area will reportedly be renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’. The refurbished Central Vista Avenue, which is part of the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, is now complete as the landscaping work on both sides of Rajpath has been done.Also Read - Central Vista Avenue In New Avatar Is Stunning And Spectacular As It's Set To Open For Public. See Pics Here

On Monday, the first look of Central Vista Avenue was unveiled ahead of its reopening for public. The spectacular pictures of the revamped avenue went viral on social media. The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernised the avenue while restoring elements with heritage value.