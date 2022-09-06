New Delhi: Delhi will witness a slew of traffic restrictions in several parts of Central Delhi on Thursday as Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue. According to the reports, a large number of VVIPs and other invitees are expected to attend the function scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon. In order to ensure the security of VVIPs, the police will close several roads for general traffic from 6 PM to 9 PM on ThursdayAlso Read - Delhi Police Arrests India's Biggest Car Thief; Saga of 5000 Plus Stolen Vehicles, Murders, and Three Wives

Delhi Police has urged the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to direct ministries and departments of the Government of India to provide Work From Home to non-essential employees. The police also requested DoPT to encourage the use of public transport for government employees and closure of offices after lunch on Thursday. Also Read - Amid Boycott Bollywood, Director Rohit Shetty Meets Amit Shah In Mumbai- See Pics

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS IN DELHI: IMPORTANT UPDATES