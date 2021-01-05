New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pass a verdict on a series of pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to demolish and reconstruct the Indian Parliament and Delhi’s Central Vista region. The petitions question several aspects including the environmental clearance granted to the ambitious Central vista project that was proposed to begin being constructed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Year Ender 2020: From Right to Internet Access to Permanent Commission to Women Officers, Here Are Top 7 Landmark Judgments Delivered by Supreme Court

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna will pronounce the verdict on the batch of pleas on which it had reserved its verdict on November 5, last year. The apex court had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas which have raised questions over the Centre's ambitious Central Vista project, which covers a three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

On December 7 last year the top court had allowed the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project on December 10 after the government assured it that no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court decides the pending pleas on the issue.

“We never thought you will go ahead so aggressively with construction. The fact that there is no stay does not mean you can go ahead with everything,” the top court bench said.

The government argued that there would be only foundation stone-laying ceremony and no construction, demolition or felling of trees in the area.

The Centre had also said there was no arbitrari

ess or favouritism in selecting a consultant for the project and the argument that the government could have adopted a better process cannot be a ground to scrap the project.

Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs has won the consultancy bid for the project to redevelop the Central Vista.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on December 10 for the new Parliament building and the construction is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said on December 5.