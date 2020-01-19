New Delhi: The new Parliament complex, a part of the ruling BJP’s Central Vista redevelopment plan, could have a Lok Sabha central hall big enough to house 900 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 1,350 MPs for a joint Parliament session, several reports have stated.

The Parliament complex, as per reports, will be among the first plans to be finalised and tendered out, most likely in the first half of the current year itself. As per the design envisaged by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, the architecture firm contracted for the project, the new building will be triangular complex, with a tricoloured beam overhead. For MPs’ comfort, broad two-seater benches will be designed. These will be accessible from either side to ensure no one has to squeeze through and will also be able to seat three MPs during a joint Parliamenta sitting.

The new Parliament building will come up on 13 acres within the existing complex.

The Central Vista redevelopment plan has a deadline of 2024. The new Parliament building, however, has an earlier deadline of 2022 as the year will mark 75 years of India’s independence from British rule. The plan will also see the North and South Blocks, both of which house several ministries, converted into museums.

A new central secretariat as well as a redesigned Rajpath, too, are parts of the redevelopment plan.

Under the plan, as per presentations made by HCP Design, the Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (INGA) will be relocated, while the National Archives will be remodelled. The Prime Minister’s residence, meanwhile, will be shifted behind the current South Block complex while the Vice President’s residence will be moved behind North Block.