New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced that the central government will provide free vaccines to states for all above 18 years starting June 21, sources close to the Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday said the programme will cost around Rs 50,000 crore. As per a report published by the NDTV, the sources further stated that the government has the fund to complete the centralised free vaccination policy and it is no longer counting on foreign vaccines to meet its vaccine needs. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate to be Linked to Passport For International Travel. Check Details

Finance Ministry sources said, “We don’t need to go for the supplementary grants immediately as there are enough funds. We may have to go for this in the second round, near the winter session of Parliament. At present we have the money.” Also Read - Punjab's U-turn on Sale of Vaccines to Private Hospitals After Opposition's Scam Allegations

“Our programme of procurement is centred around Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and the new Bio-E; we will be able to supply vaccines for the substantial population from these vaccines,” added the sources. Also Read - Wockhardt Strikes Deal For Mystery Vaccine, to Manufacture 500 Million Doses a Year: Reports

In an address to the nation, PM Modi on Monday also announced that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, while private sector hospitals can continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent but cannot charge more than Rs 150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

The change in the government’s vaccine strategy comes days after the Supreme Court on June 2 asked the Centre to place on record all relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking culminating in the COVID-19 vaccination policy, and states questioning the central government over the alleged shortage of vaccines.

Meanwhile, according to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 23,61,98,726 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,64,476 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.