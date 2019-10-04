New Delhi: Days after the water receded in Bihar post-flood situation, the Centre on Friday announced additional financial assistance of Rs 1813.75 crore to Bihar and Karnataka. The central help has been granted for the damages caused by the rains and floods in the two states.

“The Central Govt has approved the advance release of Rs 400 crores for Bihar & Rs 1,200 crores for Karnataka from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) ‘on account basis.’ Govt has approved the advance release of 2nd installment of Centre’s share of SDRF amounting to Rs 213.75 crore to Bihar,” the MHA said in a statement.

Central govt has approved advance release of Rs 400 crores for Bihar & Rs 1200 crores for Karnataka from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) 'on account basis.' Govt has approved advance release of 2nd installment of Centre's share of SDRF amounting to Rs 213.75 crore to Bihar — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

The move from the centre came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the two states and reviewed the rescue operation and relief work.

The statement said from the MHA further stated that the Centre supplements the efforts of the state governments by providing assistance for the relief of immediate nature through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as per the established procedure. The SDRF has been constituted for each state.

Apart from Amit Shah, Union Minister Rav Shankar Prasad earlier also visited Bihar and had assured people of the Central government’s help keeping view the flood situation there.

“I have cancelled my plans back at Delhi and will stay here for few more days. To speed up the relief work, I have asked for four big pumps that will reach here till afternoon. The pumps are of 2-3 tonnes and are very efficient,” Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the flood time, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited the flood-affected areas and reviewed the situation there. As per updates from Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, more than 40 people have died in the state due to floods.

As part of relief work, the Indian Air Force helicopters were dropping relief material to the flood-affected areas of the state. Apart from this, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Rajendra Nagar and Kankarbagh areas.

The announcement of relief and the Central assistance to Karnataka came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah recently slammed the Centre for not granting the state’s request and delaying the relief measures.

“The central government has not paid a single rupee in 50 days of a massive flood in northern Karnataka. Centre has failed to address the flood situation,” Siddaramaiah said.

The statement from the Congress leader came after the Centre failed to address the flood situation despite the state government submitting a memorandum to the Centre mentioning the loss caused by the flood.

“I have been in politics for 40 years, I had never seen such large scale floods, coupled with drought in some districts,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In all, 22 districts of Karnataka were affected by the recent floods for which the state government has sought a relief of Rs 38,000 crore from the Centre. And after that nearly seven districts were reeling under drought.