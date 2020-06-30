New Delhi: The central government on Monday night announced the guidelines for Unlock 2 and said it will be in force till July 31. As per the guidelines, almost all activities are being allowed outside containment zones except a few like the operation of schools, colleges and international travel among others. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Lockdown in Containment Zones to Continue; Domestic Flights, Trains to be Expanded | 10 Points
Passenger trains
Inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods
Practice of work from home
Staggering of work or business hours
What’s not allowed?
Educational institutions
Metro Rail services
Cinema halls
Gyms
Swimming pools
Entertainment parks
Theatres
Bars
Auditoriums,
Assembly halls
Social gathering
Political meetings
Entertainment activities
Religious functions
Large congregations
Spitting in public places
Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places
Number of guests more than 50 in a marriage function