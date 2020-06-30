New Delhi: The central government on Monday night announced the guidelines for Unlock 2 and said it will be in force till July 31. As per the guidelines, almost all activities are being allowed outside containment zones except a few like the operation of schools, colleges and international travel among others. Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Lockdown in Containment Zones to Continue; Domestic Flights, Trains to be Expanded | 10 Points

Passenger trains

Inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods

Practice of work from home

Staggering of work or business hours

What’s not allowed?

Educational institutions

Metro Rail services

Cinema halls

Gyms

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars

Auditoriums,

Assembly halls

Social gathering

Political meetings

Entertainment activities

Religious functions

Large congregations

Spitting in public places

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places

Number of guests more than 50 in a marriage function