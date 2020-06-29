New Delhi: As the ongoing ‘Unlock 1’ comes to an end on Tuesday, the Central government on Monday night issued fresh guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, and said the lockdown will continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31. Also Read - Schools in These States to Remain Closed Till July 31 Due to Lockdown And Pandemic | Check List

Issuing the new guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31, Complete Shutdown to Continue in Chennai, Madurai Till July 5

The Centre said that the night curfew will continue to remain in force between 10 PM and 5 AM except for essential activities and other relaxations. Also Read - Coronavirus: Fourth Consecutive Spike of Over 5,000 in Maharashtra; 5,257 New Cases Today

It said that the social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will remain prohibited till July 31.

Saying that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions to remain shut till July 31, the Centre also prohibited operation of international flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings till July end.

In the new order, it said that the training institutions of Central and state governments outside the Containment Zones will be allowed to function from July 15, for which Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by Dept of Personnel and Training.

The MHA has also issued national directives for COVID-19 management and made wearing of face cover compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport.

The MHA asked the states and UTs to identify Buffer Zones, outside the Containment Zones where new cases are more likely to occur. “Within the Buffer Zones, restrictions are considered necessary may be put in place by district authorities,” it said.