New Delhi: In an attempt to assuage the raging farmer protests over the contentious farm bills passed in the Parliament, the Union government on Monday decided to raise the minimum support price (MSP) by six per cent, only to further increase the furore of the Opposition parties who now plan to hit the streets with the protests.

After a huge ruckus in the Parliament in the past two days, the Rajya Sabha today suspended eight Opposition MPs for the rest of the Monsoon Session this year. However, the barred parliamentarians showed no signs of ending their protests on the Lawn.

The eight members – distributed among the Congress, CPI (M), Trinamool Congress and the AAP – were suspended over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm Bills in the Upper House after TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others climbed the Rajya Sabha Chair and tried to tear the rule book as a mark of protest.

Senior Opposition leaders including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)’ Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan, Congress’ Ahmed Patel and NCP’s Praful Patel joined the banned MPs who plan to sit in protest all night with pillows, blankets, and mosquito repellent at their bay.

They also have refreshments coming in at regular intervals from the homes of Opposition MPs “to ensure that their sugar levels don’t drop”.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh, who is one the suspended MPs said, “We will continue protesting against the farmer bills until the Modi government provides a rationale behind passing these bills without having the required votes”.

Meanwhile, Congress announced a massive people’s movement on Tuesday which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers’ signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind. The nationwide protest was decided at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges

Earlier today, 18 opposition parties wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the way the contentious farm bills were passed as they called it an “absolute and total murder of democracy”. The leaders urged the President not to grant his assent to the proposed legislations.

During the day, the protests saw MPs from various parties like Congress, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI and the Samajwadi Party joining in. In the evening, many Lok Sabha MPs trickled in to show their support to the suspended MPs who were sitting in protest.