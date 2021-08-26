New Delhi: The Government of India has approved nine names for elevation to the Supreme Court, reports NDTV. The names have been sent to the President for issuing warrant of appointments. The new judges will be sworn in once the President formally approves the recommendations.Also Read - Govts Should Take HC Nod Before Withdrawing Cases Against MPs/MLAs: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended nine names, including three women judges, to the government.

Justice BV Nagarathna, one of the women judges recommended, is in line to become the first Chief Justice of India, a landmark in the country's judicial history, the NDTV report added.