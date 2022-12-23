Centre Approves Nasal Vaccine Amid Covid BF.7 Fear, Available At Pvt Hospitals From Today

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry for inclusion in the vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age. The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform from Friday evening.

The nasal vaccine — BBV154 — received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Union health minsitry has decided to include nasal COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech in country’s immunization drive against coronavirus as a booster shot. The vaccine will now be offered to adults who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield after the government incorporated changes in the CoWin app. This vaccine, however will only be available in private hospitals and the rate is yet to be determined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed about India’s current status and the country’s preparedness to keep the pandemic in check. He urged all the members of Parliament to help spread community awareness about the pandemic and the need to remain alert.