Centre Approves Renaming Of Aurangabad As Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad As Dharashiv

The Centre on Friday approved the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Centre approves renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad

Aurangabad, Osmanabad Renamed: The Centre on Friday approved the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. The names of the cities Aurangabad and Osmanabad have been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv respectively. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked PM Narendra Modi for approving the changing of names of these two cities.

The demand to change the names of these cities was first raised by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackrey several decades ago. However, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took a decision to change these names in his last Cabinet meeting as a chief minister before his government collapsed in 2022.

The decision was passed by the state Cabinet but was pending approval by the Centre. The MVA allies and Congress are not happy with this decision.

Aurangabad derives its name from the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named for a 20th-century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the eldest son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha state founded by his father. Sambhaji Maharaj was executed on Aurangzeb’s orders in 1689.

Dharashiv, the name of a cave complex near Osmanabad, dates back to the 8th century as per some scholars.

