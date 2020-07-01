New Delhi: In a significant move from the Central government, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to vacate the official accommodation on Lodhi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group security. Also Read - Give Strong Message to China, Stop Kneeling Down: Priyanka Gandhi

Issuing a letter to the Congress leader, the Centre said that consequent to the cancellation of the security cover, Priyanka is not entitled to the government accommodation on security grounds.

The Central government has asked her to vacate the official accommodation by August 1, failing which she would be required to pay rent.

“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from 01/07/2020,” the Centre said in the notice.